Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Montana Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of Montana Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Montana Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montana Technologies in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montana Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Montana Technologies
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.