Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Montana Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Montana Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montana Technologies in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Montana Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montana Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

