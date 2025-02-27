Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. On average, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $2,568,844.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. This trade represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,563,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after buying an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,669,000 after buying an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.