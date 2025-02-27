Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,927,297.86 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.03, for a total value of $2,927,297.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,085,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,959,766.78. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $319.96 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

