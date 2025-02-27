Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

