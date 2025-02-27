Motiv8 Investments LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 180,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,781.52. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

