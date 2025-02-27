National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$137.00 at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

NA traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$119.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$129.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.73. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$104.84 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The firm has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total value of C$79,674.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

