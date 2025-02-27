National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Issue $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$120.47 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.73. The stock has a market cap of C$46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,050.60. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.79, for a total transaction of C$79,674.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$138.20.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

