National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $150,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,330.42 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

