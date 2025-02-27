National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,079 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $122,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.