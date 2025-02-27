National Pension Service Has $123.68 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,339 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.