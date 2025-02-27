National Pension Service Has $155.94 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CSX were worth $155,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 43.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

