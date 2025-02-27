National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $184,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after acquiring an additional 281,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after purchasing an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

ICE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

