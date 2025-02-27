New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

