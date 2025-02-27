New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 18,065 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,682,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 812,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.