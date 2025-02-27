New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 8,144 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

