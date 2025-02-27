New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $580.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $101,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.