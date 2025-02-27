New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,655 shares of company stock worth $40,665,374. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.24 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

