New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 537,902 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,902 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $48,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

