New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $600.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

