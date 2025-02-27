New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

