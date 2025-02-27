NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 22,057 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

