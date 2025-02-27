NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

