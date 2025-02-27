NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $213,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 239,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

