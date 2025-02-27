NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $29.66 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.