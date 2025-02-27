NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $49.23 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of KLA stock opened at $738.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
