NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 75,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Trading Up 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
