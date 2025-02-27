NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.57%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.