NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,843. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.57%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

