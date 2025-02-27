Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $146.34, but opened at $163.00. Nexstar Media Group shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 130,809 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,203,582.54. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,344. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,493 shares of company stock worth $20,354,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

