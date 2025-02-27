NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 170,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

NIKE stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

