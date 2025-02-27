Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $432,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $241.77 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

