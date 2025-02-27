Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by Sidoti to Hold Rating

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

