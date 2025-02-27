Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Reduced by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

