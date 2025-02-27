NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Zacks reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.52. 208,987,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,202,906. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.