NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $205.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 182,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 159,966 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 25,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 103,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

