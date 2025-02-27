Nwam LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
