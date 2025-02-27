Nwam LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.