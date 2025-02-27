Nwam LLC Acquires 17,937 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.