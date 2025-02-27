Nwam LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after purchasing an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.