Nwam LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.