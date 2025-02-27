Nwam LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000.

VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

