Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.