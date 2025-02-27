Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

