NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Stock Holdings Increased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF accounts for 7.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

