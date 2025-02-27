Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 273,905 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 461.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $61,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $951,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

