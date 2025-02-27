Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock valued at $265,258,279. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.03 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

