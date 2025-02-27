Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,053 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 431.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

