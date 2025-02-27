Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $36,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,573,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

