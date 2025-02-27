Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $394.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

