Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.65 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,330.42 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,350.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

