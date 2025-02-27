Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.13 and its 200 day moving average is $289.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

