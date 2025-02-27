Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.98 and a 200-day moving average of $587.36. The company has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

